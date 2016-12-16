e edition login button

National Weather Service weather update

By Pagosa SUN Online

The National Weather Service has announced that snow will begin in the Southwest Colorado mountains this evening above 8,000 feet with a mix of rain and snow below 8,000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 8-12 inches is expected below 8,000 feet in the western San Juan Mountains with 1-2 feet of snow falling above 8,000 feet and up to 30 inches accumulating in the highest elevations.

Snow rates of 1-2 inches per hour are expected during the heaviest times of precipitation. Localized snow bands could produce up to 3 inches per hour.

Heavy snow will end by 6 a.m. Saturday with snow showers lingering in the mountains ending by 6 p.m. Saturday.

West to southwest winds from 20-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

The previous weather bulletin was provided by Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office Director of Emergency Operations Mike Le Roux

 

 

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on December 15, 2016.