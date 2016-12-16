National Weather Service weather update

- News
The National Weather Service has announced that snow will begin in the Southwest Colorado mountains this evening above 8,000 feet with a mix of rain and snow below 8,000 feet.
Snow accumulation of 8-12 inches is expected below 8,000 feet in the western San Juan Mountains with 1-2 feet of snow falling above 8,000 feet and up to 30 inches accumulating in the highest elevations.
Snow rates of 1-2 inches per hour are expected during the heaviest times of precipitation. Localized snow bands could produce up to 3 inches per hour.
Heavy snow will end by 6 a.m. Saturday with snow showers lingering in the mountains ending by 6 p.m. Saturday.
West to southwest winds from 20-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected.
The previous weather bulletin was provided by Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office Director of Emergency Operations Mike Le Roux
