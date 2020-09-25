National Public Lands Day forest-wide cleanup Saturday

By Lorena Williams

San Juan National Forest

The San Juan National Forest is coordinating a forest-wide cleanup for National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 26.

2020 has been a banner year for our public lands, with increased interest in the outdoors bringing higher visitation and an unfortunate side effect: trash.

San Juan National Forest partner organizations will be hosting cleanup efforts across the forest to remove trash left behind at trailheads, along streams and on high-use trails.

Participating partners and their cleanup efforts can be found on the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) Event Search page at https://www.neefusa.org/npld-event-search.

The San Juan National Forest encourages the public to get involved with their public lands by connecting with our partners. Individuals who would like to perform a dispersed cleanup effort (on their own or with family or friends) are encouraged to do so. Please register your “virtual” effort on the Individuals in Action event on the NEEF website.

The San Juan National Forest would like to recognize our local communities who have responded to the influx of visitors with fresh enthusiasm for Leave No Trace ethics and a willingness to pitch in and help clean up for those who haven’t yet learned Leave No Trace principles.

For information on how to get involved with National Public Lands Day, contact Partnership Coordinator Lorena Williams at 422-2939 or by email at lorena.williams@usda.gov.

All offices on the San Juan National Forest are conducting business and providing visitor services virtually. For information on the San Juan National Forest, call 247-4874.