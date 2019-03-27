National Public Health Week event April 3 in Pagosa

By Claire Ninde

Special to The SUN

San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) invites the public to a National Public Health Week event on Wednesday, April 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

The theme of the event, “Public Health Planning: Using Science and Action to Improve Health,” highlights the agency’s recently released Public Health Improvement Plan (PHIP).

There is no charge to attend the event.

SJBPH’s director of assessment and planning, Kristin Pulatie, will present the agency’s 2019-2023 PHIP at noon and additional PHIP resources will be displayed. Interactive activities for adults and children will be on hand. Additional information about SJBPH’s programs will be available, as well. Spanish language and sign language interpretation will be provided upon request. Lunch will be served.

SJBPH is a local public health agency, governed by a seven-member local board of health, serving all residents of Archuleta and La Plata counties. For over 70 years, SJBPH has improved the health and environment of southwest Colorado.

