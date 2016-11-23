e edition login button

National Forest Christmas tree permits on sale

By Ann Bond
Special to The SUN

Christmas tree permits, which allow you to cut your own holiday tree, are now on sale for $8 at San Juan National Forest offices and selected retail outlets in southwestern Colorado.

This story was posted on November 23, 2016.