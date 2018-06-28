National Finals

Pagosa Springs Rotary Club awards a $500 check to Pagosa Springs High School students who won the state finals to move onto nationals in Louisville, Ky., June 25-30. Pictured, left to right, are Rotary President Kim Moore, Archuleta County Sheriff Rich Valdez, Mason Blakemore, Case Harris and Cole Cayard​. The students have been working with the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office learning about crime scenes, evidence gathering and processing, and other facets of investigation. At the state and district level, the students attended a mock crime scene and were given 20-30 minutes to process the scene and gather evidence, then write up a report. Since winning the state finals over a month ago, the students have been busy earning the more than $5,000 needed for them to attend the national finals.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Education, News, Top Stories