Nancy Green

Nancy Green was born in Blackduck, Minn., on June 14, 1947, the daughter of Willard and Norma West. Her father was a forester, employed in northern Minnesota, and her mother was a nurse.

She graduated from Alexander Ramsey (currently Roseville area) High School in Roseville, Minn., in 1965 and from the University of Minnesota in 1969 with a degree in sociology. Nancy went on to receive her masters in library science from the University of Denver in 1975.

Nancy worked for a year in Alaska at an early warning radar site before starting her career as a librarian in 1976 with the American Numismatic Association (ANA) in Colorado Springs. She started as a cataloguing librarian and then became librarian from 1979 to 1990, returning from 2001 to 2006. Of the 20 librarians the ANA has had since 1891, Nancy had the longest tenure. She received several awards and was responsible for the ANA’s Boy and Girl Scout Outreach Programs.

After retirement, Nancy and her husband, Ron Green, moved to Pagosa Springs, Colo. There, she began volunteering at the Chimney Rock Archaeological Area removing weeds. She became a tour guide and also worked for some time with the Chimney Rock Interpretive Association. Her particular specialty was giving tours to children’s groups. She continued to volunteer at Chimney Rock for over 20 years.

Nancy had only one child, Andy Green, of whom she was very proud. When his career in astronomy took him to Australia, she regularly went to visit him in the “land down under.” She was also very proud of her nephew, Ben West, and was looking forward to attending his wedding this fall.

Being a librarian, of course Nancy loved to read books on a wide variety of topics and could often be found with her nose in a book even from an early age. She very much enjoyed needlepoint embroidery and won multiple awards in the Archuleta County Fair for her work. She also liked to knit, particularly scarves with unusual patterns and sometimes wild yarns. Nancy sang for many years in the choir at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Ron; son Andy; brother Ron West; sister Valerie West; nephew Ben; step-daughter Julie Moreno; and step-son Eddie Green.

Nancy passed away on March 3 at Saint Mary’s hospital, Grand Junction.

Her memorial service will be held at St Patrick’s Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. in Pagosa Springs, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12.

