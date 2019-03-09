Name released in fatal crash

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has released the name of a Pagosa Springs man who was killed in a crash Friday morning approximately 7 miles north of Fairplay, Colo.

CSP Technician T.A. Ortiz released an update this morning identifying the 21 year-old driver as Santiago Villalobos.

Villalobos was driving a black 2002 Dodge truck southbound on U.S. 285 when he lost control on the icy road at 8:35 a.m. March 8, a press released explained. The 2002 Dodge truck rotated counter-clockwise into the northbound lane. A 2019 white Ram 1500 was northbound on U.S. 285 at milepost 290 and collided into the passenger side of the Dodge truck. Both trucks traveled off the east side of the road after impact.

Villalobos was wearing a seatbelt; however, he was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

Michael Castellano, a 34-year-old man from Dallas, Texas, was driving the 2019 truck. Castellano and his passenger were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood. Their conditions were not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

