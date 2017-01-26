My Plate, My Wins; Healthy Eating Program for 2017

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently launched a New Year’s campaign to help Americans turn their resolutions into real solutions for healthy eating in 2017.

The following information on this new program was provided by the USDA Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion (CNPP).

Every January, Americans are overloaded with information about New Year’s resolutions. While starting with the best intentions, many people set unrealistic resolutions and incorporate goals that are difficult to maintain.

Starting with small steps and celebrating milestones along the way are shown to be more beneficial strategies in keeping resolutions. This is where MyPlate, MyWins comes in; MyPlate, MyWins is a resource to help Americans turn resolutions into real solutions to achieve a healthy eating style in alignment with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2015-2020.

Real solutions are small, practical changes that add up to a healthy lifestyle over time. These changes can be incorporated into Americans’ lives to maintain a healthy eating style based on the five food groups of MyPlate. It encourages consumers to find and celebrate their wins and their real solutions. Since everyone has different eating habits, MyPlate, MyWins helps individuals create their own, personalized nutrition goals and solutions.

Over the course of five weeks as part of the New Year campaign, CNPP will release five MyPlate, MyWins animated videos to the new Make Small Changes webpage. These short animated videos demonstrate simple changes Americans can make to their typical meals to decrease sodium, saturated fat and added sugars. Each video has a different theme including breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and beverages.

To supplement these videos, there are new, meal-specific webpages with nutrition information, more examples of small ways to improve typical meals, and five new MyPlate, MyWins tip sheets. The tip sheets provide suggestions for making healthier choices in typical dining environments: potlucks and parties, coffee shops, buffets, Italian restaurants and Asian cuisine takeout. All of these resources can help consumers utilize real solutions in their typical day to achieve nutrition goals and maintain a healthy eating style now and into the future.

More information and helpful resources on this program can be found at ChooseMyPlate.gov.

Free radon class Feb. 15

CSU Extension is offering another free class on radon awareness on Feb. 15 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Extension office located at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds.

As part of the class, each attendee will receive a free radon test kit for their home while supplies last. To preregister, call 264-5931.

Beef Symposium Feb. 8

The 34th annual San Juan Basin Beef Symposium is taking place in Pagosa Springs on Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds at 344 U.S. 84.

Learn the trends of the cattle market and what is driving it from the director of the Livestock Marketing and Information Center.

A panel of direct market producers will also talk about how they have developed niche markets and sell directly to their market to increase profits. The afternoon will be spent learning about Beef Quality Assurance and a certification test for New Mexico and Colorado will be available.

The cost for a full day of education and a delicious hot beef lunch is only $25 if registration is received by Feb. 3. To register or for questions, contact the Extension office at 264-5931or mail your check made out to Archuleta County Extension to P.O. Box 370, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Gardening and Landscaping Series begins Feb. 9

Winter is a great time to think, plan and learn about how to grow successfully at high altitude. Whether you are a novice gardener, new to Pagosa Country or want to plant a landscape this spring, these classes are for you.

All classes are located at the Extension building at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds, run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $35 per class or $150 for the entire series. Preregistration is required by calling 264-5931. Class topics and dates are as follows:

• Feb. 9: “All You Need to Know About Gardening in the Mountains,” including water, climate, growing season, wildlife and microclimates. Class is delivered live and electronically with question-and-answer availability.

• Feb. 16: “Soils, Fertilizers and Amendments,” taught by Darrin Parmenter, Extension agent in La Plata County.

• March 2: “Tree and Shrub Selection, Planting and Maintenance,” taught by Roberta Tolan, Extension agent in Archuleta County.

• March 9: “The State of our Forests,” including insect pressures and trends, and fire mitigation, taught by Kent Grant, Colorado State Forest Service and Matt Tuten, Pagosa Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service.

• March 14: “Vegetable Gardening in the Mountains,” taught by Parmenter.

CPR and first aid classes

CPR and first aid certification classes are now being offered monthly by the CSU Extension office on the second Monday and Wednesday of each month from 6 to 10 p.m. Anyone needing to receive or renew certification can register by calling the Extension office at 264-5931.

We will also attempt to schedule classes on additional dates with five or more registrations.

Cost for the classes is $80 for combined CPR/first aid and $55 for CPR, first aid or recertification. The type of first aid information provided will vary by the needs of the audience.

Follow these topics: Extension Viewpoints, Lifestyle