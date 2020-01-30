My heart’s prayer

By Sami Fortin

Special to The PREVIEW

Dear Lord,

I lift up to you all the cries of earth. I know you hear us and when we pray, it moves your heart to help us. For you tell us, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” So that we can say with confidence, “The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid, what can man do to me?” (Hebrews 13:5b-6)

When we come to you, we give you praise for you are sovereign over all the earth and know what’s best for us. You have already seen into our future and prepared the way. Plus, you have stationed angels around us to keep us from stumbling. Thank you for giving us all we need through your riches in Christ Jesus.

Lord, I ask that all who might read this would be filled with your spirit, that you would anoint them with the oil of joy, your peace would surround them and they would enjoy resting in your presence. Pull us out of our complacency and move our hearts to obey your call. You have not given us a spirit of fear, but a spirit of power, of love and of self-discipline. You’ve given each of us a measure of faith; let us take that up and give you praise, for you are worthy.

So many are hurting in this world, many living in confusion and not believing that you have good plans for us. Help us to live our lives with eyes wide open, to express your love to others. Help us to believe in your goodness and to see our blessings, to even name them one by one, for in so doing, we will defeat the enemy of our soul. Let us testify of every good thing you have ever done or are in the process of doing. Turn our eyes away from the things of this world and ourselves, so we can focus on you and the Kingdom to come.

It is by your word that we discover truth and it is your truth that draws us to you. We grow weary of the lies that bombard us each day and we long to be sanctified by your truth. Thank you, Jesus, for praying for us and those who believe through your message and our testimony.

Your prayer is that we would all be one, single-minded, trusting that your word is truth. Help those who struggle with the truth by blocking the lies of the enemy. Let them know you have given them the glory the Father had given you. Fill us with the same love you have received and let us make your name known among the nations.

Help us to see that believing in you and sharing your love is what will change our world. Let us come back to our first love and put you back in our government, our schools, our churches and our homes. We truly ask for revival, but one heart at a time would be good, too. Let us choose today, putting you first, setting down our choice of distraction to pick up your word and soak our spirit in your words of love and joy. Don’t let it stop there; let it be like a tumbleweed that picks up speed as it rolls along and picks up others in distress. Let us be the ones to bring joy into another’s life by being a helping hand with whatever is needed.

Father, my heart’s prayer is for your children and my children so they may know you and the joy of being in relationship with a God that is always looking after their every need. I know it’s hard; I’ve seen the best struggling to believe and, yet, when we finally humble ourselves, we find out how amazing and wonderful you are. Oh, why do we wait? Make today the day of rejoicing. Let them know today, “From the Lord comes deliverance. May your blessing be upon your people.”

