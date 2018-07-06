Musically eclectic local artist to play for Sunday Night Unplugged

- News
By Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
Local artist Paul Roberts will be the featured musician for this month’s Sunday Night Unplugged service this Sunday at 5 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.
Roberts is a frequent guest of Sunday Night Unplugged. His innate understanding of how music relates to spirituality and his sensitive playing of his unique stringed instruments offers a setting that easily takes the listener to a different dimension in their prayer and meditation.
Roberts arrived in Pagosa Springs in 1995 and has been a major influence in the music culture of our community ever since. His expertise as a teacher and performer of beautiful stringed instruments that are not often heard played not only sharpens our appreciation of his skills and talent, but allows us to broaden our musical sphere of listening.
Sunday Night Unplugged is a monthly meditational offering that integrates the beauty of music, the visual beauty of the church and its large windows that allow us to see the San Juan Mountains and towering pines, special readings, prayers and, perhaps most importantly, silence.
“We try to create an atmosphere that is conducive to personal meditation,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s. “In a world that is filled with chaos and daily life disruptions, it is important to take time away from all that to focus on our spiritual lives. Sunday Night Unplugged offers an hour to do just that. We open it to the public. Whether you are religious or not or whether you have a church home or not, it is your time.
“We are grateful to all the local musicians who regularly offer their talents to play for Sunday Night Unplugged,” said Neel. “Paul always brings his special musical sounds and gifts, along with his genuine love of this particular meditational setting. It is always a treat to hear him play.”
Sunday Night Unplugged is offered free of charge the second Sunday evening of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. All are welcome.
