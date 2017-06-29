Murphy/Mitchell

Dale and Tasha Murphy, of Pagosa Springs, along with Bart and Marcy Mitchell, also of Pagosa Springs, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Teeka Murphy, to their son, Brayden Mitchell.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Celebrations, Lifestyle, Relationships

Like this: Like Loading…