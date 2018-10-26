Multiple fun Halloween events planned for all ages at library

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
We hope you and your family will come to the library to enjoy one or more of the fun, free Halloween events that are happening at your library:
• An annual Halloween highlight is the all-ages pumpkin-decorating contest. Carve, paint or decorate a pumpkin and turn it in by 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 31. Winners will be announced at the library at 5:15 p.m. in five age categories: preschool, ages 5-7, ages 8-11, ages 12-17 and adult. One entry is allowed per person.
We likely will have a number of pumpkins available for people to take home and decorate some time during the week leading up to the contest. Participants must take their pumpkins with them at the end of the evening or return to pick them up the following day.
• Friday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. is the after-hours Halloween Lock-in for ages 12-17. Join us for a spooky evening of food, games, movies and crafts. In order for your child to participate, parents must fill out a permission slip and present it upon your child’s entry before 5 p.m., when all participants must be in the library.
• On Oct. 31, starting at 4 p.m., hang out at the library with some creepy, crawly snacks while you wait for the names of the pumpkin decorating contest winners announced at 5:15 p.m.
LEGO Club
Kids ages 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club.
Teen gaming
Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Computer classes
Join us for free sessions at 1 p.m. to learn a useful technology skill or application. Monday, Nov. 5, focuses on removing programs, managing the space on your computer, speeding up your browsing and more. Thursday, Nov. 15, is a basics session, with no computer experience necessary. Thursday, Nov. 29, you’ll learn how to access e-books and audio books using the Cloud Library. Bring your own smartphone, tablet or laptop to browse and download materials. No registration is required.
Adult education
Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.
Free tech sessions
Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Family storytimes and open play
In October, we will have family storytimes for kids of all ages on Saturdays from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and open play for ages 5 and under on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.
Storytime is a great way for kids to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers. Open play offers plenty of fun toys, puppets, puzzles and more for toddlers to socialize, pretend, play and pick up a few books while you’re here.
Activities calendars
To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.
Nonfiction
“21 Lessons for the 21st Century” by Yuval Noah Harari offers advice on untangling political, technological and social issues to prepare for a very different future. “Football for a Buck” by Jeff Pearlman explores the rise and demise of the USFL in the football league’s three seasons. “American Fix” by Ryan Hampton, tells of a young man who has made addiction and recovery reform his mission and provides an agenda for addressing the national opioid crisis. “Rarely Seen: Photographs of the Extraordinary” is a National Geographic book of visual wonders. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2019” provides weather forecasts and other information for next year.
“Contempt” by Ken Starr is the independent counsel’s memoir of his investigation of Bill Clinton. ”Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard follows the Nazi hunters determined to bring the Third Reich criminals to justice. “Playing for More” by Case Keenum is the autobiography of this football star. “Staying Alive in Avalanche Terrain” by Bruce Tremper, “Colorado’s Thirteeners from Hikes to Climbs” by Gerry and Jennifer Roach, “The Rough Guide to China,” “Colorado” by Terri Cook, “British Columbia including the Alaska Highway” by Andrew Hempstead, Lonely Planet’s “British Columbia and the Canadian Rockies” and Lonely Planet’s “New York City” are guidebooks. “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom is the sequel to “The Five People You Meet in Heaven.”
Thrillers, mysteries and suspense
“The Witch Elm” by Tana French features an easy-going charmer who is beaten by two burglars. “The Clockmaker’s Daughter” by Kate Morton looks back 150 years later on the mysteries surrounding a summer gathering of young artists on the banks of the Thames. “Ambush” by James Patterson and James O. Born is a Michael Bennett thriller.
Large print
“Crisis” by Felix Francis is a Dick Francis horse racing mystery. “Dark Tide Rising” by Anne Perry is a William Monk mystery. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult begins when a gunman bursts into a women’s health services clinic.
Other novels
“Winter in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand tells of a woman and her sons facing the secret life of her husband after a tragic accident. “Killing Commendatore” by Haroki Murakami follows a portrait painter who discovers a previously unseen painting.
DVDs
“American Girl” four-movie collection features Grace, Isabelle, Saige and McKenna. “Belief” is an Oprah Winfrey seven-part documentary series exploring humans’ ongoing search to connect with something greater than ourselves. “Nosotros los Nobles” (“The Noble Family”) is a Spanish-language film about three spoiled children who are forced to get jobs when they are cut off from the family fortune. “Dolores” is a documentary about the life of Dolores Huerta, an activist working with Caesar Chavez to found the first farm workers union.
Programmed Nooks
We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.
Downloadable e-books
Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.
Downloadable films
For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.
Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.
Thanks to our donors
For books and materials this week, we thank Christian Evans and our anonymous donors.
Quotable quote
“If life wanted to mess with you, it couldn’t have come up with a better way than death. Especially the lead-up. Your strength flags; your world narrows; much of what once gave you pleasure and satisfaction is now gone. But as it turns out, happiness is still very much with you — often even more so than before.” — Alan D. Castel, University of California-Los Angeles, in his new book “Better with Age: The Psychology of Successful Aging,” citing a study that showed 70-year-olds came out on top when adults of all ages were asked about their own happiness.
Website
For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.
Follow these topics: Library, Library News, Lifestyle, Top Stories, Updates