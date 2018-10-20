Multiple fun Halloween events coming for all ages

- News
With Halloween right around the corner, you’ll want to mark your calendars for one or more of the multiple fun, free Halloween events that will be happening at your library:
• The DIY session next Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 2 p.m. will feature 3-D yard pumpkins that are easy to make with some yarn, glue, pipe cleaners and balloons. They make great decorations for any fall occasion, and are an easy and fun craft for all ages.
• Start thinking now about the all-ages pumpkin-decorating contest. Carve, paint or decorate a pumpkin and turn it in by 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 31. Winners will be announced at the library at 5:15 p.m. in five age categories: preschool, ages 5-7, ages 8-11, ages 12-17 and adult. One entry per person.
We likely will have a number of pumpkins available for people to take home and decorate some time during the week leading up to the contest. Participants must take their pumpkins with them at the end of the evening or return to pick them up the following day.
• Friday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. is the after-hours Halloween Lock-in for ages 12-17. Join us for a spooky evening of food, games, movies and crafts. In order for your child to participate, parents must fill out a permission slip and present it upon your child’s entry before 5 p.m., when all participants must be in the library.
• On Oct. 31 starting at 4 p.m., hang out at the library with some creepy, crawly snacks while you wait for the names of the pumpkin decorating contest winners announced at 5:15 p.m.
Tween gaming
Free gaming for those in the fourth through eighth grades is Monday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Teen gaming
Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Teen role-playing game
The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders will take place Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.
Spanish conversation
Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 3 to 4 p.m., practice your Spanish with others at this free informal session. All are welcome, from beginners to native Spanish speakers. No registration is required.
Computer class
Join us on alternating Mondays and Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. for free sessions to learn a useful technology skill or application. Today, Oct. 18, is Internet basics. Oct. 22 shows you how to create your own business cards with Microsoft Publisher. No registration is required.
Adult education
Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. Note there will be no PALS today, Oct. 18.
Free tech sessions
Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Family storytimes and open play
In October, we will have family storytimes for kids of all ages on Saturdays from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and open play for ages 5 and under on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.
Storytime is a great way for kids to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers. Open play offers plenty of fun toys, puppets, puzzles and more for toddlers to socialize, pretend, play and pick up a few books while you’re here.
Activities calendars
To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.
DVDs
“Collateral Beauty” is a drama of loss starring Will Smith. “Sicario” is an action thriller starring Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin. “8 Seconds” is the heroic story of rodeo legend Luke Perry. “A la Mala” (“Falling for Mala”) is a romantic comedy in Spanish with English subtitles. “Homestead Blessings” is a documentary featuring the southern charm and wit of the West Ladies teaching the art of canning. “Chavela” is a documentary about Mexican singer Chevela Vargas, famous for her beauty, charm and music, in Spanish with English subtitles.
CDs
“Virgil Wander” by Leif Enger tells of a small town in the upper Midwest working for new beginnings for its residents. “Gone So Long” by Andre Dubus III follows an estranged father seeking his daughter he has not seen in decades.
Thrillers, mysteries and suspense
“Triple Homicide” by James Patterson includes three thrillers in one book, featuring Alex Cross, the Omen’s Murder Club and Michael Bennett.
Programmed Nooks
We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.
Downloadable e-books
Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.
Downloadable films
For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.
Thanks to our donors
For books and materials this week, we thank Sally High and our anonymous donors. For their generous contribution to sponsor a book barn, we thank the Archuleta County Department of Human Services.
Quotable quote
If you think work emails arriving in your inbox during vacation make it impossible to take time to retreat, reflect and pause, consider this: “If Lincoln during the Civil War can go to the theater a hundred times, and if FDR during World War II can have a cocktail hour every night where you can only talk about books you’ve read and gossip, and if Teddy Roosevelt can take two hours every afternoon to exercise, none of us has any excuse.” — Doris Kearns Goodwin, American biographer, historian and political commentator.
Website
For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.
