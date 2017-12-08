Mt. Allison Grange to host free community Grinch-mas breakfast and canned food drive

- News
By Larry Corman
Special to The PREVIEW
On Saturday, Dec. 9, Mt. Allison Grange will host a free community Grinch-mas breakfast.
This will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. and will include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, hash browns, juice and coffee.
Canned food donations are also appreciated for a food basket distribution for Christmas.
There will be a brief program commemorating the 150th anniversary of the National Grange.
Everyone is invited. So, come join your neighbors and do some socializing before you go off to town for Christmas shopping. Hope to see you there.
For questions or directions, contact Shirley Engler at 883-2483 or Yvonne Chapman at 799-3064.
