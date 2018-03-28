Mt. Allison Grange to host annual Easter Supper March 31

- News
By Larry Corman
Special to The PREVIEW
Mt. Allison Grange is hosting its annual Easter Supper on March 31 from 5 until 7 p.m.
The menu is the usual delicious menu of ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot rolls, tossed salad, homemade pie, coffee and punch. Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children and under 6 are free.
In addition, after the supper, we are having an Easter play (starting about 7 p.m.). Come enjoy an evening of fun and great food.
Contact Shirley at 883-2483 if you have any questions or need directions to the Mt. Allison Grange Hall.
Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mtallisongrange/.
