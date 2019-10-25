Mt. Allison Grange Harvest Supper set for Oct. 26

By Larry Corman

Special to The PREVIEW

Mt. Allison Grange (2622 County Road 329, approximately 12 miles east of Ignacio) is hosting its annual harvest supper on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5 until 7 p.m.

Tickets this year are $12 for adults and children are $5 (under 6 are free). Like usual, you will not go away hungry.

The menu this year includes: ham, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot rolls, tossed salad, homemade pies, coffee and punch.

If you have any questions or need directions, contact Shirley Engler at 883-2483 or Sharon Nossaman at 769-7789.

