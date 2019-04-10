Mt. Allison Grange Easter supper set for April 20

- News
By Larry Corman
Special to The PREVIEW
Mt. Allison Grange is hosting its annual Easter supper on April 20 from 5 until 7 p.m.
The menu is the usual delicious menu of ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot rolls, tossed salad, homemade pie, coffee and punch. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children (6 to 12) and under 6 are free.
Questions? Email MtAllisonGrange@gmail.com or call Yvonne at 799-3064.
Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mtallisongrange/.
