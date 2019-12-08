Mountain View Homemakers presents donations to five Archuleta County nonprofits

By Tozi Rubin

Special to The PREVIEW

Five Archuleta County nonprofit organizations ­— which benefit the county’s men, women and children — received donations from the Mountain View Homemakers during their 2019 Day of Thanksgiving luncheon meeting, held Nov. 14 at the Community United Methodist Church.

Cathy Ashford, 2019 charity chair, introduced each Mountain View Homemakers Board of Directors presenter. Kathy Pfister, board member, presented a club donation to Loaves and Fishes of Archuleta County, represented by Gwen Bartley; Lorna Fox, vice president, congratulated donation recipient Southwest Colorado Respite Resources, represented by Musetta Wollenweber; Tozi Rubin, publicity chair, presented Thingamajig Theatre Company’s donation to Laura Moore and Amy Harper; Renee Gentry, co-president, congratulated Upper San Juan Search and Rescue and its representatives Donna Wynn and Mike Le Roux; and Jane Baker, treasurer, presented a donation to Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County, represented by Tom Zilhaver and Larry Jelinek.

Funds for these donations were raised throughout the year from the club’s activities, and donation recipients were selected by membership vote at the September meeting.

Mountain View Homemakers congratulates this year’s donation recipients and is thankful for the many contributions of all of our county’s nonprofit organizations to our communities.

