Mountain View Homemakers’ day of thanksgiving set for Nov. 9

By Tozi Rubin
Special to The PREVIEW
On Nov. 9, the Mountain View Homemakers will be distributing checks to five local nonprofit organizations. This will truly be a day of thanksgiving for these charities.
It will also be a day to express our thanks for the contributions that these charities make in our community. Club members worked throughout the last years to ensure that we would raise enough money to make these donations possible.
The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We socialize before we enjoy a potluck lunch provided by members. First-time visitors are not expected to bring food.
Next, the checks will be given to representatives of each of the five organizations voted by members to receive an equal portion of the money earned over the past year.
Mountain View Homemakers is a 50-year-old women’s service organization. We welcome all area women who are interested in bettering their lives, the lives of their families and the community as a whole. The monthly meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity. This is a wonderful opportunity to make new friends in the community.
There are no dues or membership requirements to join this friendly, interesting and diverse group of women. We meet the second Thursday of every month. Homemaking skills are not required.
Our meeting is taking place at the same time as Loaves and Fishes across the street, so parking will be at a premium. Everyone is encouraged to carpool. There is also parking in the alley behind the church.
Please call Tozi Rubin at 731-3360 with any questions.
