Mountain View Friends host local version of ‘Antiques Roadshow’ on Feb. 13

By Tozi Rubin

Special to The PREVIEW

Mountain View Friends (MVF) will be hosting our version of “Antiques Roadshow” on Feb. 13.

We meet from 10 a.m. to noon for coffee/tea in the Fellowship Hall at the Community Methodist Church located at 434 Lewis St. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Whether a family heirloom passed down or a favored memento acquired while scouring through a shop, members are encouraged to bring one or two items that are meaningful or have an interesting story associated with them to share with one another.

Jewelry, art, pottery, ceramics and medals to tools, glassware and everything in between will be of interest to all and may hold unknown value. To help unearth a potential mystery, relay historical relevance or assess potential worth, our guest speakers will be Jamie Miller, treasure broker, and her assistant, Matt Eldredge.

You may discover that someone else in MVF is a collector of the same type of things you are interested in or, better yet, they want to get rid of something you would love to have. You might finally get the story behind that “treasure” that your family insisted that you keep. Sharing family stories or adventures in obtaining your special item will also allow participants to get to know one another a bit better.

So, dust off grandpa’s pocket watch or rinse off Aunt Annie’s carnival glass pitcher and plan to share your story at the next MVF monthly gathering. You do not need to bring anything to share; just enjoy the fun.

Call Tozi Rubin at 731-3360 if you have questions.

