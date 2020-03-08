Mountain View Friends free educational series: ‘Native American Designs and the History of the Squash Blossom’

By Renee Gentry

Special to The PREVIEW

Mountain View Friends, a volunteer-led group that offers free monthly educational series throughout the year in Pagosa Springs, is hosting a presentation on Thursday, March 12, that will explore different Native American art designs. Led by Leanne Goebel, a local gallery manager, attendees will unearth how each tribe’s jewelry design is uniquely different.

In addition to learning about the history of the squash blossom, the colorful presentation will delve into the different Native Indian symbols, the meaning behind the stones selected by particular tribes and the different types of turquoise found throughout the world. Although optional, attendees are encouraged to wear Native American-inspired jewelry to the March 12 gathering.

We meet at the Community United Methodist Church, located at 434 Lewis St., at 10 a.m. for light refreshments. The program will be held from 10:30 to 11:05 a.m., followed by socialization until noon. It is open to the public with no RSVP necessary. Feel free to contact us at PagosaMVFriends@gmail.com with any questions.

