Mountain pass travel delays set for Southwest Colorado Wednesday morning for avalanche control work , includes Wolf Creek Pass

SOUTHWEST COLORADO ― The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning motorists in southwest Colorado that they will encounter delays if traveling through the high country tomorrow, Wednesday, March 12. High avalanche danger warnings have been issued for the southwest and south-central portions of the state. Partnering agencies, CDOT and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, have determined avalanche control operations are required to keep mountain passes safe for the traveling public.

US 160 WOLF CREEK PASS: Travelers heading over US Highway (US) 160 Wolf Creek Pass can expect a lengthy delay also Wednesday morning while avalanche mitigation takes place on the west side of the pass summit beginning at 6:00 a.m. Motorists will experience a lengthy delay of up to two hours or more. (Please note, this delay may be longer should unusual circumstances arise.)

Eastbound traffic will be stopped at the Treasure Falls chain up station, MP 157. Skiers traveling eastbound (from Pagosa Springs) to the Wolf Creek Ski area should reach the Treasure Falls closure point before 6:00 a.m. in order to reach the resort.

Westbound traffic will be stopped near the pass summit, MP 166. Skiers traveling westbound (from South Fork) will be able to reach the ski area throughout the day, since the closure point is west of the resort.

US 550 SOUTH MOUNTAIN CORRIDOR―COAL BANK & MOLAS PASSES: Motorists traveling on the US 550 mountain corridor between Durango and Silverton can expect a lengthy delay beginning at 7:00 a.m. to possibly noon. Avalanche mitigation will take place on the two southern mountain passes, Coal Bank and Molas.

Northbound traffic will be stopped at Cascade, mile point (MP) 53, while southbound traffic will be stopped at Silverton, MP 70.

