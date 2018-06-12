Mountain Light Music Festival to return in August

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Kathy Wadenpfuhl
Special to The PREVIEW
Once again, Pagosa Springs will be enriched with the sounds of magnificent brass music at the Mountain Light Music Festival (MLMF).
The Baylor Brass headlined this concert last year; however, this year the festival concerts will be bigger and better with the addition of the Sol Brass Quintet. This quintet will be another professional quintet from Texas, as well as our very own Pagosa Brass.
Also, the festival concerts will include 16 “rising star” students who auditioned to attend the week of masterclasses and private lessons with the faculty of MLMF. Concertgoers will hear these incredibly talented students in the Mountain Light Festival Brass Choir.
This year, the festival is offering two opportunities to hear these incredible groups perform. The Community United Methodist Church will host the concert on Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. The Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA) will host the concert on Aug. 10 in its clubhouse at 6:30 p.m.
Make plans now to attend one or both of the MLMF concerts.
Ticket sales begin this week. The following businesses will sell tickets for either concert: members of Pagosa Mountain Rotary, the Chamber of Commerce, Bookends, Choke Cherry Tree, PLPOA and Community United Methodist Church. Tickets are $25, payable by cash or check only.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Music, Top Stories, Updates