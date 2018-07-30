Mountain Light Music Festival to feature week-long workshop, concerts

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Kathy Wadenpfuhl
Special to The PREVIEW
The Mountain Light Music Festival is right around the corner.
Baylor Brass will serve as the faculty of this week-long music festival. The 10 students who are attending the festival will be in master classes, clinics and rehearsals with this exceptional faculty.
One of those fortunate students is Pagosa Springs’ own Leo Baughman. Presently attending Fort Lewis College in Durango, Baughman is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in music education. Baughman began playing trombone in the sixth grade at Pagosa Springs Middle School and continued his music education into the high school band program, studying with Dan Burch, also a trombonist.
Baughman received scholarships to attend Mountain Light Music Festival from Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society and Jenelle Syverson.
The Mountain Light Music Festival is in partnership with Voice of Wilderness (VOW). Chet Russell founded VOW over 30 years ago with the vision of adding a music component to its programming. Raised by a mother who studied as a concert pianist, Russell was keenly aware of the power of music to the soul. It is at Russell’s Mountain Light Lodge that all of the wonderful music education will take place.
Concerts for the Mountain Light Music Festival will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Community United Methodist Church, and at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA) Clubhouse.
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Pagosa Springs Chamber of Commerce, Bookends, Community United Methodist Church, the Choke Cherry Tree, Airport Self-Storage, PLPOA and members of the Pagosa Mountain Rotary.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Music, Top Stories, Updates