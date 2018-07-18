Mountain Light Music Festival to bring world-class brass music to Pagosa Springs

- News
By Kathy Wadenpfuhl
Special to The PREVIEW
Mountain Light Music Festival will once again be bringing world-class brass music to Pagosa Springs in August.
Our very own Pagosa Brass will lead off the concerts which are scheduled for Aug. 8 at the Community United Methodist Church and Aug. 10 at the Pagosa Lakes POA Clubhouse. Both of these concerts are hosted by the Pagosa Springs Mountain Morning Rotary Club and begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for both concerts can be purchased at PLPOA, Community United Methodist Church, Bookends, Choke Cherry Tree, Airport Self-Storage, Chamber of Commerce and members of the Pagosa Springs Mountain Morning Rotary Club. Ticket price is $25.
In addition to Pagosa Brass, our audiences will enjoy the amazing talent of Baylor Brass and Sol Brass Quintet. Baylor Brass is the cornerstone group and teaching faculty of the Mountain Light Music Festival. The festival is an exclusive chamber music festival featuring musicians of the highest caliber.
Based at the Mountain Light Lodge, this week-long festival of chamber music seeks to inspire and engage audiences in Pagosa Springs. Along with the faculty brass quintet of Baylor and Sol Brass Quintet, 10 auditioned brass students from around the country will be performing. The Brass Quintet Seminar will consist of a week-long residency with master classes, rehearsals, clinics, concerts, and full brass choir and quintet performances.
This is the third year of Mountain Light Music Festival. The festival was featured as a trombone summit in 2015 with students and faculty from Southern Methodist University, Rice University, University of Houston, Houston Grand Opera and Baylor University. The Baylor Brass was in residency in 2017 and performed concerts for the Cade Mountain Community at the Mountain Light Lodge and performed to a sold-out audience at the Wyndham Resort.
This is a concert not to be missed. Pagosa Springs Mountain Morning Rotary Club and President Doug Secrist are honored to be bringing these awe-inspiring concerts to Pagosa Springs.
For more information, visit mountainlightmusicfestival.com.
