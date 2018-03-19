Mountain High Gardeners to hold first meeting of 2018

- News
By Alice Keil
Special to The PREVIEW
The Mountain High Gardeners of Pagosa Springs will start off the 2018 season with a meeting on Wednesday, March 21, at 10 a.m. at the CSU Extension building on the Archuleta County Fairgrounds.
The format of the meeting will be a roundtable discussion, led by local vegetable gardening guru Ron Chacey, discussing growing vegetables in the challenging Pagosa climate, with an emphasis on spring planning, preparing beds and soil, and choosing suitable varieties.
This is a good time to renew your membership in the garden club. Be sure to come early to fill out forms and pay dues (and enjoy the refreshments).
The Mountain High Gardeners meet the third Wednesday of every month from March to October at 10 a.m. Meetings are usually held at the Extension building except for field trips.
This year, some exciting events have been planned by president Jean Strahlendorf and her board include: the Plant and Garden Expo in April, a hands-on demo on unique houseplants in May, a demo on Bonsai culture in September, a field trip to the Iris Festival at Blue Lake Ranch, the members’ picnic, and vegetable and flower gardens tours.
