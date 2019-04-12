Mountain High Gardeners’ Spring Expo Saturday

By Alice Keil

Special to The PREVIEW

The Mountain High Gardeners will welcome spring this Saturday, April 13, with the annual Spring Expo. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until noon in the Extension building at the fairgrounds.

Vendors and service providers from Pagosa Springs and the surrounding areas will be there to show their goods and share their knowledge. This year, several vendors have volunteered to give short talks on various aspects of gardening in their area of expertise and have contributed prizes for drawings that will take place every 15 minutes.

Of course, our local gardening guru, Ron Chacey, will be there to answer your gardening questions, as is traditional. Coffee and light refreshments will be served. It will be possible to join/renew membership at this meeting.

This event is open to the public and admission is free.

