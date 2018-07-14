Mountain High Gardeners Club to take tour

By Alice Keil
Special to The PREVIEW
The July meeting of the Mountain High Gardeners Club will be held on Wednesday, July 18, and will feature a tour through the flower gardens of Kitty and Dr. Richard Shildt on Mariposa Drive in the Timber Ridge Ranch subdivision.
The tour will start at 10 a.m. at their home; refreshments will follow. Directions are included in the July newsletter.

