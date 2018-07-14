Mountain High Gardeners Club to take tour

- News
By Alice Keil
Special to The PREVIEW
The July meeting of the Mountain High Gardeners Club will be held on Wednesday, July 18, and will feature a tour through the flower gardens of Kitty and Dr. Richard Shildt on Mariposa Drive in the Timber Ridge Ranch subdivision.
The tour will start at 10 a.m. at their home; refreshments will follow. Directions are included in the July newsletter.
