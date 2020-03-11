Mountain High Garden Club

On Wednesday, March 18, Mountain High Garden Club will welcome Keith Bruno from the Weminuche Audubon Society.

Bruno will discuss how to become a habitat hero, as well as how to identify the pollinators found in our area and how we can make our gardens attractive to them. The March meeting will begin promptly at 10 a.m., adjourning at noon at the CSU Extension building on U.S. 84.

Build your very own bee hotel at the meeting on April 15. Reserve your kit by sending us an email (info@mountainhighgardenclub.com) and bring $15 with you to pay for the building materials.

