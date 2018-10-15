Mountain High Garden Club to hold Q-and-A

- News
By Jean Strahlendorf
Special to The PREVIEW
In October, the Mountain High Garden Club will host a Q-and-A that addresses gardeners’ successes and failures. Our facilitator will be Ron Chacey.
This exercise provides an excellent opportunity for newcomers to learn from experienced gardeners and for all gardeners to share their gardening experiences. We will also have drawings for nursery gift certificates throughout the meeting; tickets will be given for all volunteer activities.
We will also hold election of officers at this time. Our meeting will occur on the third Wednesday of the month, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds/ Extension office, located on U.S. 84.
After our meeting, the garden club will hold its annual meeting of the board of directors. Since the board will be discussing the events, topics and schedule for 2019, we would encourage all interested members to attend and please offer suggestions for next year’s meetings and activities. This is a great opportunity to be involved in the functions and activities of the club.
