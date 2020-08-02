Mountain Chile Cha Cha canceled for 2020

By Jacque Aragon

Mountain Chile Cha Cha

In response to the increased uncertainty that COVID-19 is causing, we have decided to cancel this year’s Mountain Chile Cha Cha and the Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic.

We wish we could come together in our annual celebration of local heritage, green chile, music and margaritas. The health and safety of our visitors, volunteers and community will always be our first priority. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.