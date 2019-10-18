Mother Daughter Fashion Show set for Oct. 19

By Casey Crow

Special to The PREVIEW

For the first time in Pagosa Springs, the women of our community are taking the stage in a Mother Daughter Fashion Show to benefit Beyond Words International (BWI).

The fashion show welcomes women and girls of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds to celebrate who they are and encourage self love. The purpose of the show is to cultivate confidence and body positivity in our community, while empowering our young women and girls to do the same. Pagosa moms are standing in the spotlight in an effort to lead by example and show their daughters that all women are worth celebrating.

Join us for an exciting evening complete with a red carpet runway, live music and dance performances, a photobooth, appetizers, a silent auction and dance party. Moms and daughters from our local dance academy are excited to model in the show and conquer the runway. They are hard at work putting together ensembles for every season and occasion to inspire your wardrobe. Many will be sporting items and styles from local businesses that you can later purchase in the silent auction. We invite you to dress to the nines, bring your friends and family, and come celebrate our brave and beautiful mother-daughter duos.

All proceeds from the fashion show will benefit BWI. BWI is a nonpolitical, nonreligious 501(c)(3) organization that aims to bring healing to survivors of trauma through the arts. All funds raised from the fashion show will support upcoming projects, including bringing emergency aid and children’s arts programming to asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, collaborating with Rise Above Violence to support local survivors of interpersonal violence through healing art, and providing art therapy to refugees in Greece.

The Mother Daughter Fashion Show will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the PLPOA Clubhouse, located at 230 Port Ave. Formal attire is welcomed. Tickets are currently presale only and seating is limited. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased at: http://www.dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/psda.

