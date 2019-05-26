Morgan Thompson

This is the 38th year that the County Sheriffs of Colorado have made scholarships available. A scholarship was awarded in more than 30 Colorado counties this year, with Archuleta County being one of them. Morgan Thompson is this year’s scholarship winner.

Applications were reviewed by a local citizen committee appointed by Sheriff Rich Valdez, and a selection was made on the basis of criteria including leadership, merit, character, involvement and career purpose. Any legal permanent resident of Archuleta County enrolled in, or applying to, a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in the state of Colorado as a full- or part-time student was eligible to apply.

