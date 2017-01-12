e edition login button

More winter weather on the way

By Terri House

Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation
A natural slide occurs on Wolf Creek Pass at milepost 162.5 on U.S. 160, about 2 miles east of the lookout, on Thursday, Jan. 5. The snowslide path covered approximately 150-200 feet of roadway and was 6-12 feet deep with debris including trees and limbs. No one was injured in the slide. The pass was closed for mitigation work at the time of the natural slide and remained closed until 12:30 p.m. Friday due to avalanche concerns.

Pagosa Springs area residents experienced a mixed bag of weather over the past week, including rain, freezing rain and snow, with more of the same pattern in the forecast.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on January 12, 2017.