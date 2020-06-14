More Coloradans qualify for health insurance in special enrollment period

By Claire Ninde

San Juan Basin Public Health

Coloradans who have purchased health insurance coverage outside of the Connect for Health Colorado Marketplace (commonly referred to as “off-Exchange” or “off-Marketplace”) and who recently experienced a reduction of income may qualify for a special enrollment period.

To qualify, individuals must have:

1. Been enrolled in an insurance plan that qualifies as minimum essential coverage at least one day in the last 60 days.

2. Experienced an income reduction such that they are now making less than 400 percent of the federal poverty level, which makes them newly eligible for financial help.

Contact San Juan Basin Public Health to see if this enrollment opportunity applies to you or if other coverage options may be available. The agency can also aid with the enrollment process. Call San Juan Basin Public Health at 335-2021 for more information.