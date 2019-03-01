Moors and McCumber to perform March 8 at Pagosa Springs High School

By Cindi Galabota

Special to The PREVIEW

Come to Pagosa Springs High School on March 8 to support the newly formed Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation while enjoying the incredible talents of singing duo Moors and McCumber.

According to their website, James Moors and Kort McCumber grew up in different places and listening to different kinds of music — classical, rock, bluegrass, you name it. But when they met 10 years ago, they knew they’d found something golden. Since then, they’ve been cultivating their wide-ranging musical influences in songs that delve into love and life through haunting lyrics, soaring harmonies and dazzling instrumental proficiency.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with an opening show by the Pagosa Springs High School Americana Project students. The Americana Project is taught by Bob Hemenger and is in its 10th year. It is an elective class that uses musical performance and creativity to foster self-confidence and self-expression. Students will be performing both original and cover songs. Moors and McCumber will start at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Entry to the concert is by donation, with a suggested donation of $10 per person or $25 per family. All net proceeds from the event go towards the Library Foundation.

The mission of the Library Foundation is to support and enhance the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library by raising funds for information resources, programs, services and facilities. The foundation is led by a volunteer board of directors and supported by individual donors and community partners.

To learn more about supporting the newly formed Library Foundation, please call Cindi Galabota at 264-2209 or email cindi@pagosalibrary.org.

