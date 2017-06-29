Moore/Robinson

Walter and Kim Moore, of Pagosa Springs, are delighted to announce the marriage of their son, Bryan A. Moore, to Kara Lee Robinson, the daughter of Hal and Laraine Robinson, of Wyoming.

