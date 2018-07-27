- News
The family of Mojie J. Adler will hold a memorial service in her honor on Friday, July 27, between the hours of 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse, located at 230 Port Ave.
All friends of Mojie are welcome to attend, pay their respects, visit with her family and share stories of her incredible life. Light refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the American Cancer Society by visiting its website at www.cancer.org and clicking on “donate” at the top right.
