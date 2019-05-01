Mitigation program available to low-income residents

By Bill Trimarco

Special to The SUN

Residents of Aspen Springs, Twin Creek Village and Pagosa Highlands Estates whose annual household income is less than $38,766 can qualify for wildfire mitigation on their property at no charge to themselves.

The work is based on the creation of defensible space around the home according to the guidelines developed by the Colorado State Forest Service. Specialists can help you to minimize your risk of wildfire damage.

To apply, go to http://sanjuanheadwaters.org/.

For more information, call 387-5161.

