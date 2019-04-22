Minimizing the risk of property damage, loss from sewer or water backups

By Aaron Burns

Special to The SUN

On Friday, April 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District will host an informational seminar luncheon at its administrative offices at 100 Lyn Ave.

The purpose of the seminar is to educate property owners and property managers about steps that can be taken to minimize the risk of property damage and loss from sewer or water backups. Presenting will be Mark Carlson.

Cleaning up after a sewer or water backup can cost a homeowner tens of thousands of dollars, not to mention the inconvenience and disruption a backup can cause. This seminar will address preventative maintenance to reduce the risk of these types of problems, as well as some questions to ask your insurance agent about obtaining coverage to reduce your exposure in the event that a backup does occur.

Seating is limited, so please reserve a space by April 22 by calling or emailing Christina Velarde at 731-7621 or chris@pawsd.org. A light lunch will be provided.

