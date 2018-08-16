Michael ‘Mike’ Turner

On Aug. 8, Michael took one final journey through our Universe.

As a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, veteran and friend, he left an indelible impression on all of us. Throughout his battle with cancer and the complications, he demonstrated the strength and courage we all can benefit from in our future. Artist, musicologist, archivist, creator, warrior, freak … these are all applicable. If you knew Michael, there was always More. More food, more lights, more music, more laughing, more singing, more hugs and more love.

He’s been blessed with his partner, Alice, for 31 years, as well as blessed with three amazing daughters, Elexis, Alisha and Larissa, and three incredible grandchildren, Elise, Ethan and Jaiden.

Michael didn’t just bring friendship, but created an incredible community of overpowering and undeniable love. We will all miss you, Michael, but we can also rejoice and celebrate the amazing life you allowed us to share with you.

The Turner family will announce a remembrance at a future date.

