Methodist Thrift Store seeks to fulfill a mission

By Marcie Taylor
Special to The PREVIEW
The Methodist Thrift Store is not just a retail outlet — it is a mission of our community.
Vouchers are given out to those in need (via several local social service agencies) and the Methodist Thrift Store provides the items needed at no cost to the customer.
Please join us as a volunteer in serving Pagosa Springs in this very special way. Volunteers are afforded the opportunity to assist customers, sort donation and help the thrift store staff. Training is provided.
Please contact Marcie Taylor at (214) 681-2067 for more information and to join the volunteer support team of the Methodist Thrift Store.
