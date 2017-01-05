Mercy to offer free education Jan. 6 to those with prediabetes

By David Bruzzese

Special to The PREVIEW

People diagnosed with prediabetes are at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Effectively managing prediabetes can help prevent diabetes.

In fact, studies have shown that the risk of developing type 2 diabetes can be significantly reduced through weight loss and exercise, which have been shown to be more effective in managing prediabetes than medication alone.

Anyone identified as having prediabetes is invited to attend a free class by Sheena Carswell, CNS, BC-ADM, and Marge Morris, RD, CDE. Attendees will learn how to manage prediabetes and help prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes.

The class will be held Friday, Jan. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. in suite 140 of the medical office building at Mercy Regional Medical Center.

To register, please call 764-3415.

Follow these topics: Health, Lifestyle