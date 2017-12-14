Mercy to offer Blue Christmas Service to honor sadness during the holidays

By David Bruzzese

Special to The PREVIEW

The holidays may not be the most wonderful time of the year for people who have suffered a loss, and Mercy’s Blue Christmas Service is designed for those who are grieving.

Patients and members of the community are invited to the 15th annual Blue Christmas Service on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in the Mercy Chapel at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango.

Led by Mercy chaplains, the 30-minute service will feature prayer, readings, a time of remembrance, music and a message of hope for all who grieve. The service is for anyone who finds the Christmas season difficult because of the death or estrangement of a loved one, unemployment, loneliness, illness, loss of a pet or other hardships.

For more information, contact the Mercy Department of Spiritual Care at 764-2340.

