Mental Wealth in the Workplace workshop to be offered

On April 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the Chamber will host a Mental Wealth in the Workplace Workshop to be held in the Chamber conference room.

Why mental wealth? It costs a business an average of $348 for one sick day per employee. Employees who are healthy and feel engaged at work take 38 percent less sick days. Companies that invest in holistic well-being efforts have a 30 percent lower turnover.

Bronwyn Radcliffe of Coaching Insight LLC will be our facilitator covering the “how” and “why” of investing in health and wellness efforts will amplify your business. Learn steps to create a healthy workplace and establish healthy work habits.

Topics will include employee engagement, how to manage a bad day at work and how to be a place where everyone wants to work. Offering healthy alternatives to your employees doesn’t have to be expensive. What kind of incentives can your business put together to reward a healthy lifestyle and work ethic?

The cost of the class is $10 and includes lunch. To register for the class, go to www.sbdcfortlewis.org. Be a leader in the business community and see how you can retain employees and create a healthier work environment.

Merchandising and

Creative Display Class

Due to popular demand, the Merchandising and Creative Display Class that was held on March 21 was sold out. Therefore, an additional class has been scheduled and will be held on Wednesday, April 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce. This class is free, and retailers, restaurants or just about anyone can join the fun.

Please sign up to reserve your space by either calling the Chamber at 264-2360 or register online at www.pagosachamber.com under the calendar of events for the class on April 3. Learn some new tricks to display merchandise, make your space more inviting and workable, and network with other creative Pagosa businesses.

Women’s Networking Open House

There will be a Women’s Networking Open House on Thursday, April 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. We are finalizing the location at this time. The theme of this networking event is “What Keeps You Up At Night?” This event is open to all women: employers, managers, staff members and stay-at-home moms. Different demographics have different needs and things that “keep you up at night.”

The Chamber would like to create an environment where we can discuss or address certain issues, take a part of the networking time and dedicate it to an educational or informational segment, and create an environment of women sharing. Light hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served and the networking is free. Mark your calendar now, get a baby-sitter or make sure the “significant other” is at home and take time for items of interest for the women of Pagosa. Stay tuned for the location. Questions can be directed to the Chamber at 264-2360.

Membership news

The next Maximizing Your Membership Class will be held in the Chamber conference room on Tuesday, April 9, from 9 to 10 a.m. A light breakfast will be served along with a heavy dose of information on to better utilize your Chamber benefits. Don’t just be a Chamber member, be an engaged Chamber member utilizing the benefits that are included in your annual dues.

To reserve your space, contact Rick at the Chamber at 264-2360. If you cannot make these morning meetings and would still like to understand your benefits better, schedule a one-on-one session with Rick.

We welcome new member Pagosa Drone Productions this week.

Our renewals this week include Boss Hogg’s Restaurant, Alpine Portable Toilets and Septic, ChemDry of the Southwest and the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office.

