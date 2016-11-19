Memorials Ed Morlan

- News
Ed Morlan died a peaceful death Tuesday, Nov. 15. He was simply the best at everything he did and he will be missed by many. This was all very unexpected and he was far too young. He had just recently retired and was ready for the next chapter.
We will be celebrating his remarkable life at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Bayfield Performing Arts Center at 800 County Road 501. Family, friends and fans are invited. The memorial will be followed by a community potluck at the Pine River Senior Center at 111 W. South St. in Bayfield around noon. Folks can drop food off at the Senior Center before the memorial starts at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the “Ed Morlan SCAPE Entrepreneurs Fund.” Donations can be made at any First Southwest Bank branch or mailed to SCAPE at 1211 Main Avenue #1, Durango, CO 81301.
