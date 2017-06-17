Memorial Veda Jeanette Ortega

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Veda, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt, went to be with our Lord and Father on Feb. 13 in Albuquerque, N.M. She was born on Oct. 27, 1961, in Chama, N.M.
Veda loved her family very much. Her family was her life; she loved spending time with everyone. She also loved music, karaoke, dancing and she loved to laugh. Roses, angels and saints were some of her favorite things.
A rosary and funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 451 Lewis St., Pagosa Springs. Burial will follow at Hilltop Cemetery, Pagosa Springs. A reception will follow the burial at the Catholic Parish Hall.
Veda was a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul. She was kind-hearted and very giving. She always said what was on her mind. Veda will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Follow these topics: Obituaries, Updates