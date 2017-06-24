Memorial Gene and Juanita Bilberry

- News
A celebration of life/memorial service will be held for Gene and Juanita Bilberry on Saturday, June 24, at 1 p.m.
The family will host a memorial service to celebrate the lives of our parents at their home at 450 Taylor Lane. Please save this date as we would like you to join us for a special gathering of friends and family. A reception and lunch will follow.
Britt, Tim, Paul and Luke
