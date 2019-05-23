Memorial Day events

Memorial Day may be an unofficial start to the summer season, but it is also the day to remember and honor those who have died serving our country, with events scheduled in Pagosa Springs on Monday, May 27.

Mullins-Nickerson American Legion Post 108 will conduct a memorial service at the Legion Hall, 287 Hermosa St., next to Town Park, beginning at 9 a.m.

Following the service, American Legion members and others in attendance will depart the Legion Hall for Hilltop Cemetery for a memorial service and a flyover at 10 a.m. to honor deceased veterans.

A Memorial Day service will also be held at 11 a.m. at the Allison-Tiffany Cemetery on County Road 329. Services will include music, visiting, and honoring veterans and loved ones.

The public is encouraged to attend area Memorial Day ceremonies to honor those Americans who have fallen in defense of their country.

Remember that flags should be flown at half mast until noon.

Also honoring veterans this weekend is the Vets4Vets Golf Tournament, which will be held Saturday, May 25, with registration starting at 8 a.m.

