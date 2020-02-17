Meeting to address Los Pinos Fire District mill levy election

By Larry Corman
Special to The SUN
An informational meeting regarding the upcoming mill levy election in May will be held at the Mt. Allison Grange hall on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.
For more information regarding the election, please visit lospinosfire.com/election/ or contact Larry or Trish Corman at 884-4762 for further information.

